Confidence in the federal government has risen since the federal election

By Michelle Slater
March 1 2023 - 10:00pm
Confidence in the federal government is up since last year's federal election. Picture by Karleen Minney

Confidence in the federal government has risen as Australia is still basking in the "honeymoon period" of the Albanese government, according to new Australian National University data.

