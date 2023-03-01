The French have long been and still are strong on nuclear energy. There are some issues with their supply at the moment but that will be resolved. The Italians shut their nuclear plants and were buying nuclear-produced energy from France with plants just a hop, skip and jump across the border. France is keen to build a pro-nuclear bloc within the EU. Australians holiday in Paris and all over France without batting an eyelid about the nuclear power stations operating there. Ditto the United States.

