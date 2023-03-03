The Canberra Times

Swedish psychologist Angela Ahola went on 100 dates to write her latest book. Here's what she found out

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How many frogs does it take to find Mr Right? Angela Ahola kissed 100, so you don't have to. Picture by Douglas Lima

Angela Ahola has kissed a lot of frogs. One hundred to be exact.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.