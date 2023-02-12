It takes into consideration travel and any preparation for the event - ladies, you know what I'm talking about. We've all been there, that last-minute dash to get to shops for the right pair of shoes or new lipstick for the big date. In fact, that pre-date preparation costs on average $66.53, with the most common pre-date expenses being new clothes, hair services and new shoes. But it's also a report that was released before the cost of living started to rise.