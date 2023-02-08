Looking for something to do with a loved one this Valentine's Day? Here's what's happening.
This Valentine's Day, Hyatt Hotel Canberra is inviting couples to celebrate their love in luxury. You will be greeted with a complimentary Valentine-special cocktail, Stolen Kiss, followed by a romantic dinner at the Promenade Cafe, which features a five-course degustation meal crafted by executive chef Shaji Veetil. Indulge in fresh potato bread, garnished beetroot, ocean trout rillette, minted lemon lime float, burrata ravioli, rosemary and lemon myrtle crusted lamb rack, and a chocolate orange truffle. hyatt.com.
Temporada is putting on a feast for this Valentine's Day with four courses (plus snacks) of its finest and favourites, with a complimentary glass of bubbles on arrival. And trust us when we say they've let their culinary creativity fly. This year's menu includes Temporada sourdough with house cultured butter, Sydney rock oysters and a Connecticut-style lobster roll, as well as stracciatella with sauteed zucchini, and roast porchetta with a mustard gastrique, potato puree. temporada.com.au.
Braddon Merchant is offering eight exclusive share-style courses, with a complimentary glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut on arrival. Guests can also choose to elevate the evening with the option of expertly paired wines from Braddon Merchant's award-winning beverage list, or bottomless Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut. Limited bookings are available for sittings from 5pm and 8pm. braddonmerchant.com.au.
Braddon Merchant will also be giving away one night's accommodation with their upstairs neighbour, Midnight Hotel, Autograph Collection. To enter the competition, guests will simply book their Valentine's Day dinner at Braddon Merchant, and automatically enter the draw to win. The winner will be drawn on February 15.
Join the National Film and Sound Archive for the latest event in its series of trivia nights - and this month has got a bit of a Valentine's Day twist. February has got everyone feeling romantic, so the trivia will be on all things love and cinema - from rom-coms, to love gone wrong, famous couples and iconic soundtracks. It will feature movie clips, interactive games, and of course prizes to be won, so get your best film buffs and most serious cinephiles together for the night. February 11. Trivia at 6.30pm. Bar is open from 6pm. nfsa.gov.au.
CitySwoon returns to Zoo Bar with its biggest singles party of the year - just in time for Valentine's Day. Join up to 90 Canberra singles, aged from 29 to 49, to hopefully find your Valentine or simply party away with some eligible singles. The event includes about six to eight dates using CitySwoon's matching program, two drinks, and free entry to the Mile High Nightclub until late. February 11, 7pm. cityswoon.com.au.
Get creative this Valentine's Day, with a Paint Along workshop at King O'Malley's. This flamingo-themed artwork is designed to let out your inner artist. Plus, no experience is needed, as a professional is there to guide you and your partner every step of the way. Everything you will need is provided - just show up and get ready to have some fun. February 14, 7pm. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Who says love has to be romantic? Get the girls to celebrate Galentine's Day at the National Film and Sound Archive for a screening of The First Wives Club. Despondent over the marriage of her ex-husband to a younger woman, a middle-aged divorcee plunges to her death from her penthouse apartment. At her funeral, three former college friends reunite for the first time in nearly 30 years. They realise that their ex-husbands have taken them all for granted and take revenge. February 13, 6pm. Tickets are $25 from nfsa.gov.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
