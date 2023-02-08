Join the National Film and Sound Archive for the latest event in its series of trivia nights - and this month has got a bit of a Valentine's Day twist. February has got everyone feeling romantic, so the trivia will be on all things love and cinema - from rom-coms, to love gone wrong, famous couples and iconic soundtracks. It will feature movie clips, interactive games, and of course prizes to be won, so get your best film buffs and most serious cinephiles together for the night. February 11. Trivia at 6.30pm. Bar is open from 6pm. nfsa.gov.au.