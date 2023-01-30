It turns out three is no longer a crowd when it comes to Valentine's Day.
QT Canberra has put the call out for all of the capital's throuples wanting to celebrate Valentine's Day in style, with its You, Plus Two promotion for every dinner booking for three people on February 14.
"We're known for doing things a little bit differently and expecting the unexpected," QT director of brand Danelle Ayers says.
"Valentine's Day is a traditional celebration or occasion and we just wanted to do something that was a little bit more non-traditional.
"QT loves love, and anything that we can do to amplify love is a great thing.
"Traditionally, Valentine's Day is targeted at couples and that can make people that are single and not in a couple or a non-traditional type of relationship, feel left out or not have the ability to celebrate their way."
You, Plus Two sees a complimentary Aphrodisiac Hour for every three-person booking at the hotel's Capital Bar and Grill with a half-dozen oysters, plus three mini martinis on the house.
Tables of three will also go into the running for the title of Throuple in Residence, with the winning throuple invited to spend the night to keep the Valentine's Day love going.
But fear not - the You, Plus Two promotion is not just about romantic relationships. Ayers says the love fest can apply to any form of throuples. So for any third-wheels out there, now just might be your time to shine.
"We just thought it would be great to open up the opportunity for you, plus two - so for three best friends, mum, dad and a child, any way you want to look at it - to book a table for three," she says.
"Whichever way you want to celebrate, it's a chance to have a beautiful meal and and connect on Valentine's Day.
"That was where the idea came from. We didn't want to limit it just to tables of two and romantic couples. We wanted to open it up to a celebration for all. This is certainly not a promotion for threesomes. It's for all sorts of love."
MUST READS:
And while QT is not excluding non-romantic throuples from taking part in the promotion, Ayersa says it is a reflection of the changing times.
Throuples have become more prominent in media, with even a major plotline in the recent Bachelors season following the dynamic between one of the bachelors Felix Von Hoffe, and his blossoming relationship with bachelorette Jessica, who had a boyfriend on the outside.
"Times are changing, it's not necessarily just a monogamous relationship with two people, there are different ways that people have romantic relationships or find love or express love," Ayers says.
"So why should we limit that day of celebration to only about two people?"
For more information go to qthotels.com
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.