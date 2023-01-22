Is this Nick Kyrgios' next win?
The tennis star is taking a shot at the world of sugar-free soft drinks, after it was announced on Monday that the he was the owner of the company, Alive.
The Australian-made soft drink is said to have one billion live probiotics and prebiotics in every can and comes in eight flavours - blood orange and passionfruit, ginger, lemonade, lemon lime and bitters, orange, passionfruit, pink grapefruit, and raspberry.
"My team and I are always looking for game-changing opportunities. Alive was put on my radar and I was excited about it. I met the founder who had a vision I wanted to be a part of. That's how our partnership at Alive was born," Kyrgios said.
"I want to make a difference to people's health with a product that tastes great and delivers.
"I am excited about our first product range. Firstly, it really does taste elite, it has zero sugar, it's all natural and it has one billion live probiotics in each can. Can't get much better to be honest.
"Obviously, as an athlete, I am always conscious about what goes into my body, and I now have a platform to influence the younger generations in a positive way regarding education around sugar. With Alive and everyone's help, I believe we can make a big difference and change the world."
After nearly two years of development, both in Australia and internationally, Alive is manufactured in Melbourne and has partnered with Gen U Brands to launch the range, with the drink hitting shelves across the country. Distribution is also set to expand overseas in the coming months.
However, the drink hasn't quite made it to Kyrgios' hometown just yet. For any Canberrans dying to try the drink, it is stocked just across the border, according to the Alive website. The closest stockists are Coles Express in Queanbeyan, and the IGAs in Karabar, Bungendore and Yass.
Gen U Brands chief executive Andrew Blew said the venture with Kyrgios and the Alive team was an exciting one, as the drink filled a hole in the market.
"We saw a fantastic gap in the market for a great tasting all-natural Australian made soft drink with no sugar, low calories and science backed gut health benefits. We have had a solid start as a business with Nick leading the charge and we have significant growth targets for 2023 and beyond," he said.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
