Nick Kyrgios' knee injury withdrawal lauded as tennis star maturing with fitness decisions

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated January 17 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:30pm
Australian tennis great Todd Woodbridge has lauded Nick Kyrgios' new and mature approach to injuries, adamant his decision to withdraw from the Australian Open is "better for everyone".

