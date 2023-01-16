Canberra United will venture into unknown territory as they attempt to launch themselves into the A-League Women's top four for the first time in two years.
Emma Ilijoski says winning back to back games for the first time since the 2020-21 season has given the players the confidence boost they need as they rally for a charge to the finals.
Many had written Canberra off after winning just one of their first six games, but they are now just one win outside the top four and can draw level with the Melbourne Victory if results go their way this weekend.
Canberra scored five goals against the Newcastle Jets last weekend and have the fourth best attacking record in the competition despite winning just three of eight games.
The demolition of the Jets was the sort of performance coach Njegosh Popovich has been waiting for after urging his players to take more attacking risks this season.
Ilijoski said the shackles were now off and they were determined to make it a hat-trick of wins in the club's first trip to New Zealand to play the Wellington Phoenix.
"Goals will be the key for us and executing those chances," Ilijoski said.
"We're fine-tuning things here and there, but going into Wellington we know we can beat any team. It's just about putting that performance on the field."
Canberra beat the last-placed Phoenix 3-0 in Canberra earlier this season, but are wary of undoing all of their good work by taking the Wellington side lightly.
The team will fly across the Tasman later this week for an unusual Sunday morning match, with Kiwi international already in New Zealand to play mid-week internationals against the United States.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
