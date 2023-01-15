Cricket's ultimate test is on the horizon.
But we're not talking about Australia's tour of India or an Ashes series in England, where a revolutionary batting approach takes on the game's best bowling attack.
We're talking about Test cricket co-existing with the game's shortest format with the rise of Twenty20 cricket across the globe threatening to strip the five-day game back to its bones.
International Cricket Council chair Greg Barclay says the number of Test playing nations could soon be compromised, with Twenty20 regarded as the area of growth in the midst of a calendar squeeze.
It is not inconceivable to picture a future in which the big three - Australia, England and India - are playing more Test cricket against each other as other nations prioritise booming Twenty20 competitions.
Sydney Thunder captain Chris Green has made a living off Twenty20 cricket and remains adamant the crash and bash version of the game can live in harmony alongside Test matches.
"You just have to look at the way England is playing Test cricket at the moment and you see the benefit perhaps Test cricket is having from more short-form cricket," Green said.
"The build-up to the next Ashes is exciting to see how 'Bazball' goes against Australian bowlers. There's certainly enough excitement and interest around Test cricket and I certainly think they will co-exist. Probably the one that could cop it, outside of World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments, is one-day cricket because of the scheduling.
"Perhaps the only way to rectify that is to hold a triangular series or a quad series when you have more to play for as teams and there is more interest from fans. Test cricket and Twenty20 cricket can definitely co-exist."
South Africa will soon launch a new Twenty20 competition, intended to boost the governing body's bottom line. There will be an inevitable prioritisation on strengthening their own league as opposed to playing Test cricket.
A lacklustre showing in a three-Test series against Australia did little to dispel concerns about South Africa's future in the longest format. The two nations are not scheduled to meet again in a Test match until 2026 in South Africa, and when they return to these shores after that is anyone's guess.
Cameron Green's IPL bounty easily outstrips the money Pat Cummins earns while leading Australia.
Already players across the world have been turning down central contracts to pursue life on the freelance route - but Green hopes that can open a new avenue for players to reach international cricket.
"It's given me my avenue to chase my dreams and continue to play cricket at the highest level, and to hopefully one day play cricket for Australia," Green said.
"If they didn't have the franchise world when I was delisted from NSW and just had Big Bash, fortunately I was playing well enough to get one or two opportunities to play overseas. Now over the past four or five years, I've been consistently travelling.
"Arguably those performances helped me get picked to make my Shield debut last year for NSW. There's a whole lot of avenues it has opened up. Look at Tim David, even look at David Warner and the route he took to play for Australia, playing Twenty20 cricket for Australia before he made his Shield debut.
"It has opened up a whole new avenue for professional players, and the more players playing all around the world will be better for the game."
Green starts rattling off the places cricket has taken him: the Caribbean, Canada, Denmark, United Arab Emirates, and England. He pinches himself with every trip to Lords.
"You can call it work at some stage but I'll never call it work," Green said.
Whether the shortest format can work alongside Test cricket remains to be seen.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
