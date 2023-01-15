The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Cricket's ultimate Test: Can Twenty20 and Test cricket co-exist?

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Warner and a host of Australian Test stars have filtered back into the Big Bash. Picture Getty

Cricket's ultimate test is on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.