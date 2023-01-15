The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra Cavalry keep their Australian Baseball League playoff hopes alive

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
January 15 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Belzer pitching for the Cavalry. Picture by Keegan Carroll

With the final pitch of the series, the Canberra Cavalry can breathe a sigh of relief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.