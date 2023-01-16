How much time has Eddie Jones got to spend on the phone?
Because the ACT Brumbies have a Test-capped flyhalf wondering whether he should pull the trigger on a player option in his contract to stay in Australia, or book a flight overseas.
Then there's the veteran scrumhalf keen to stick around until the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, chasing a new deal after Rugby Australia initially baulked at anything longer than a one-year extension.
Oh, and the Wallabies captain who is eyeing that same series as he closes in on George Gregan's all-time Australian Test cap record.
Rugby Australia's shock decision to sack Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach and replace him with Jones some eight months out from the World Cup is set to have a dramatic impact on the nation's playing stocks.
And what to make of assistant coach Dan McKellar, who arrived at Wallabies camp as the heir apparent?
The former Brumbies mentor was tipped - though not guaranteed - to succeed Rennie as Wallabies coach. Now the landscape over the next five years has completely changed.
Wallabies great Tim Horan says the decision to oust Rennie so close to a World Cup is brave - but perhaps a risk worth taking. A Bledisloe Cup win within two years, a World Cup semi-final and a win over the Lions would justify the decision, says Horan.
Matt Giteau says if anyone can turn things around quickly, it's Eddie.
Speaking of, Jones' say on the Giteau Law could have a major bearing on whether Len Ikitau looks abroad or stays home with the Brumbies centre not keen to relinquish his Wallabies jersey.
Suddenly Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio is waiting for a call to work out whether he figures in Jones' plans beyond the World Cup. The flipside is it may just reignite his hopes of being the Wallabies' long-term No. 10.
Lolesio knocked back Japanese offers last year to stay in Australian rugby ahead of the World Cup, keen to learn from "the best flyhalf we've ever had" in Stephen Larkham.
His place in the Rennie regime was uncertain at best. The 23-year-old was left out of squads and flown in to answer an SOS, constantly in and out of the Wallabies side since making his debut during a record loss to the All Blacks in 2020.
Jones has form in backing young playmakers.
He brought English flyhalf Marcus Smith into the Test fold at 22, backing the youngster to excel while also tempering expectations. Keep in mind Jones says All Blacks great Dan Carter did not reach his peak until he was 35.
Brumbies and Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White is 32. He is confident he can play well beyond this season. So too is 33-year-old prop James Slipper.
Queenslander Harry Wilson has a fresh set of eyes to impress, having been left "very frustrated" after often being overlooked by Rennie.
"Rugby's a funny game so I'm going to have to [believe there's a way back into the team]," Wilson said last month.
A funny game, indeed.
The World Cup is eight months away, the Wallabies' first Test of the year well before that in July. But Jones must start mapping out the future now.
