The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Review

The Mandalorian light years ahead of the game

By B. R. Doherty
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Already the most peripatetic of genres, the degree of travel in science fiction seems in direct proportion to how cerebral a particular serving may be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.