There was much consternation when the films suddenly exited the streaming platforms to which we subscribe. DVDs were purchased as a replacement, a nifty and permanent solution, one would think, to this gaping hole in our deprived child's life. Unfortunately, the physical effort of inserting a 15-gram plastic disc into the cobwebbed machine sitting forlornly on the TV cabinet seemed to rob Harry of his magic and he vanished (under the Cloak of Invisibility) from our screens.