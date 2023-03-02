It's a once-in-a-lifetime honour - being selected to flick the switch on Canberra's much-loved Enlighten festival.
And Cooleman Court Pharmacy employee Danielle Peel will be doing just that at 7.45 on Friday night.
She entered a competition to turn on the lights run by HIT 104.7 - and won with her sense of humour.
The 32 year old's entry was all about how her mum Judith went around the house turning off the lights and the power switches to save money.
Danielle, of Evatt, reckons her mum did it when they were kids and still did it and seeing her daughter turn all those lights on at Enlighten might just be the circuit breaker she needed.
READ MORE:
Her mum saw the humour of it all and will be by her daughter's side at the National Portrait Gallery on Friday night, travelling from Lockhart near Wagga for the occasion.
Danielle will be with Chief Minister Andrew Barr for the official launch of Enlighten.
"Yeah, it's pretty exciting," she said.
"I do love Enlighten and excited for the WorldPride element of it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.