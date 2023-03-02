The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Canberra Enlighten 2023: Danielle Peel wins HIT 104.7 competition to turn on festival lights

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Peel and her mother Judith. Picture supplied

It's a once-in-a-lifetime honour - being selected to flick the switch on Canberra's much-loved Enlighten festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.