Something a little bit luxe is happening over at East Hotel, thanks to Agostinis.
This month saw the opening of Il Camino - which is Italian for the fireplace - the latest addition to Agostinis, designed by Kelly Ross from Kelly Ross Designs, to be a place for exclusive bookings.
"We saw a wide gap in the market for special rooms that people could book exclusively for private functions," Agostinis owner Dion Bisa says.
"So many of our guests want to book a room, close the door and party with their friends. Who doesn't?
"Il Camino was such a fun project to work on as we really wanted to create a luxurious room that our guests felt special in. It was also very important that we created the new space to be used all year around - so in the warmer months you can open the large glass windows and feel summer in the air and in the colder months you can sip a negroni by the fireplace."
Il Camino can be hired exclusively or partially for private functions. There are two main sections of the space - the long dining tables to the right and the smaller, intimate tables to the left closest to the fireplace. Perfect for pre-dinner cocktails and then dinner, followed by post-dinner digestivo.
When it comes to the room's design, Ross says she wanted it to be a place of celebration, both of life and Italian design.
"The materials, textures and forms are inspired by one of the most enigmatic Italian architects of all time Carlo Scarpa," she says.
"Time honoured crafts marry contemporary manufacturing technique within his work and we felt this is a mirror to the processes happening within the Agostinis Kitchen."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
