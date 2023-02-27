The Canberra Times
Agostinis's launches luxe new dining offering Il Camino

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
February 28 2023 - 5:30am
Agostinis owner Dion Bisa inside the new space, Il Camino. Picture supplied

Something a little bit luxe is happening over at East Hotel, thanks to Agostinis.

