What is the most Canberran thing to eat on Canberra Day? Grease Monkey may just have the answer.
The burger store released its most Canberra-inspired burger to date on Tuesday, with the Steak Burley Griffin a mouth-watering addition to Grease Monkey's offerings.
But it's more than just a name that makes a burger Canberran. Each bite is packed with steak, Canberra Gin pickled beetroot, Pialligo bacon, BentSpoke Crankshaft caramelised onion, BentSpoke Crankshaft tempura pickles, Bega cheddar, rocket and Greasy baconaise.
Plus, with 10 per cent of sales from the Steak Burley Griffin going to the Canberra Day Appeal, this special burger gives new meaning to greasy goodness.
"The team had heaps of fun finding creative and tasty ways to make a Canberra Day-inspired burger," Grease Monkey owner Nick Tuckwell said.
"We made a solid effort to make something new and different whilst having mass appeal so everyone will be inspired to give it a go and donate to the Canberra Day Appeal at the same time."
MUST READS:
The Canberra Day Appeal, hosted by Hands Across Canberra, is the capital region's largest fundraising campaign. The appeal supports 360 local charities and community organisations and the tens of thousands of people they work with.
"We are thrilled that a household name like Grease Monkey jumped on board for the Canberra Day Appeal in such an innovative way," Hands Across Canberra chief executive Peter Gordon says.
"We are trying to change the idea of what Canberra Day means. It's a day to celebrate our great city, and what better way to do that than to support those in our community who need a little help? And sadly, that number is growing.
"The increasing cost of living due to the rising interest rates, grocery prices and fuel costs mean locals are struggling, and the volume of people approaching charities has increased.
"I'd encourage more businesses to ask themselves, is there something I can do to support the community I operate within this Canberra Day and, like generous folk at Grease Monkey, find a way to get involved in the appeal."
The Steak Burley Griffin is available both in-store and for delivery at Grease Monkey in Braddon, Gungahlin and Woden, from now until March 16.
To donate directly to the Canberra Day Appeal, please visit canberraday.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.