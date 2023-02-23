The Canberra Times
Degustation dinner at Parliament House watching the colours of Enlighten

Updated February 23 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
One of the beautiful dishes on offer a Parliament House. Picture supplied

A six-course degustation dinner at Parliament House while watching the colours of Enlighten from the Members and Guests Dining Room Terrace - sounds like a special Canberra experience.

