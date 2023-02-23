Degustation dinner at Parliament House watching the colours of Enlighten

A six-course degustation dinner at Parliament House while watching the colours of Enlighten from the Members and Guests Dining Room Terrace - sounds like a special Canberra experience.
The dinner will be in the Members and Guests Dining Room, a venue that is rarely open to the public.
Parliament House's executive chef David Learmonth has created the dinner as a celebration of Australian master producers, pairing the dishes with wine.
The dinner is being held on Friday, March 10, from 6pm to 10pm.
The link to purchase tickets is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.