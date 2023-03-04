In a cautionary tale for law enforcement around the world, UK police have been warned about using cameras integrated with biometric technology, such as facial recognition, as the concern over the use of Chinese-made surveillance cameras potentially infected with spyware grows.
The latest annual report by the UK's Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Professor Fraser Sampson has revealed troubling details about the use of off-the-shelf surveillance technology and has urged caution in using it, saying it was "abundantly clear" policing in the UK "is shot through with Chinese surveillance cameras".
Police services across the UK responded to a survey conducted by the commissioner in which they named several camera suppliers of "concern", including brands such as Dahua, Hikvision, Honeywell, Huawei and Nuuo. They even cast doubts on the cameras used by police automated number plate recognition systems and body-worn cameras.
Issues around imbedded camera spyware become even more of a concern as the use of biometric technology becomes widespread.
Biometric software cross-references stored "faceprints" against the live vision surveillance cameras in public areas and is increasingly used for law enforcement - particularly in counter-terrorism - and border security.
"It is also clear that the forces deploying this equipment are generally aware that there are security and ethical concerns about the companies that supply their kit," Prof Sampson said.
"There has been a lot in the news in recent days about how concerned we should be about Chinese spy balloons 60,000 feet up in the sky. I do not understand why we are not at least as concerned about the Chinese cameras six feet above our head in the street and elsewhere."
READ MORE:
Prof Sampson called on UK politicians to confront "the many pressing questions around the legitimate role for newly-intrusive technology such as facial recognition in biometric surveillance by the police" and that "delivering on the promise of biometrics" can only be achieved through transparency and winning public trust.
The British report follows on from similar concerns around the use of the cameras in sensitive locations in Australia government buildings, as revealed by The Canberra Times recently.
An audit launched by Liberal senator James Paterson found almost 1000 surveillance cameras and other recording devices - some of them banned by the United States and Britain - installed across government buildings, with Defence Minister Richard Marles ordering a full investigation.
"It's a significant thing that's been brought to our attention and we're going to fix it," Mr Marles said.
"It's important that we go through this exercise and make sure that our facilities are completely secure."
When alerted to the issue, the Australian War Memorial began removing a system of Chinese-made surveillance cameras due to fears they could be operating as spyware.
Almost a dozen Hikvision devices will be pulled out in the next few months, following similar moves to remove equipment from the companies Hikvision and Dahua, revealed by The Canberra Times, at the Geelong head office of the National Disability Insurance Agency.
Biometric technology like facial recognition is a "plug-in" for CCTV and is not only used in places such as Australia's international airports to screen incoming passengers but even in larger retail stores such as K Mart, Bunnings and The Good Guys.
The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner last year warned the use of this technology by retailers may be a breach of the Privacy Act. The act generally requires retailers to only collect sensitive biometric information if it's "reasonably necessary for their functions or activities, and where they have clear consent".
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.