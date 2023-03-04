The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police cautioned about companies that supply their surveillance equipment

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A security camera in Garema Place is one of more than 4500 across the territory. Picture by Graham Tidy

In a cautionary tale for law enforcement around the world, UK police have been warned about using cameras integrated with biometric technology, such as facial recognition, as the concern over the use of Chinese-made surveillance cameras potentially infected with spyware grows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.