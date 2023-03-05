Had a white collar criminal network scammed billions of dollars from disabled veterans, government officials would have held press conferences while the perpetrators were thrown in jail. But since this 2020 Federal Court ruling the responsible public servants and their gormless ministers have sought to "redress" this travesty by retrospectively legalising their unlawful conduct. Efforts by the Morrison and Albanese governments to develop the necessary bills and pass them through parliament have been grossly misrepresented as "closing loopholes" or "meeting the policy intent" rather than in fact deliberately contravening decades of actual law as it was upheld by the Federal Court.