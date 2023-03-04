A man has suffered leg injuries following a paragliding accident at Lake George on Saturday afternoon.
The paraglider was reported to have crashed into the escarpment about 40 metres below and 200 metres south of the Weereewa Lookout.
Emergency services managed to bring the man to safety after receiving a call for assistance at about 2.20pm.
The man, believed to be aged in his 60s, suffered a serious leg injury as well as scratches and bruising.
A second man climbed down to the injured paraglider and stayed with him till help arrived.
The man was transferred to Canberra Hospital with what were believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Police rescue were called to extract the man from the cliff, alongside ACT Fire and Rescue, the Rural Fire Service and police from the Monaro and Hume departments.
The man was brought up to the lookout at about 3.30pm.
It is believed the man had launched from the Weereewa Lookout.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
