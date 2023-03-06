The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana banned for three NRL games

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated March 6 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:54pm
Jordan Rapana has been banned for three games. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ricky Stuart will turn to a new face to fill a void in the Canberra Raiders' backline with Jordan Rapana hit with a three-game ban for a shoulder charge.

