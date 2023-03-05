Jordan Rapana is staring down the barrel of a three-game ban for a brutal shoulder charge as a teammate rushes to his aid to declare the Canberra Raiders winger is not "a grub".
Rapana was lucky to stay on the field after a 28th minute shoulder charge on North Queensland's Dally M contender Scott Drinkwater during the Raiders' agonising one-point loss in Townsville on Saturday.
But Rapana's luck might have run out with his third offence leaving him facing a three-game ban with an early guilty plea. The 33-year-old would be suspended for four matches should he fight the charge and lose.
An early guilty plea for a grade one shoulder charge will keep Rapana sidelined until a round five showdown with the Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium.
Rapana came under fire for the shoulder charge and what looked to be a swinging arm in the ensuing tackle, but Raiders teammate Corey Horsburgh says the ill-fated tackle was an attempt to rally his teammates gone wrong.
"I didn't see it, but that's Rapa, we know he's a competitor. He's not doing it to be a grub, he's just doing it to try lift the boys. That's the way he plays, he's a competitor," Horsburgh said.
It sparked fears Rapana would be banned from the opening rounds for the second year in a row, but a $3000 fine paved the way for him to play in Townsville.
A ban would keep Rapana sidelined for Canberra's round two clash against the Dolphins at Redcliffe's Moreton Daily Stadium, as well as games against the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights.
Albert Hopoate looms as an option to fill the void for coach Ricky Stuart, whose son Jed Stuart and James Schiller are waiting in the wings in Canberra's NSW Cup side, which boasts Jarrod Croker and Semi Valemei as its centre pairing.
"I'm 100 per cent ready. I probably didn't show that in the trial games, but I know deep down in my heart, I am ready," Hopoate said.
"I'd more probably prefer the wing as a youngin, just trying to understand the game more. I like playing fullback as well because there's more ball in hand which is what I like. I'm up for the challenge and pretty much ready to go.
"I had a pretty rough start in the trials but I reckon that's all the bad luck out of the way. All the boys have been keen and excited to rip in.
"If we made the top eight last year, we can definitely do it again this year. We're trying to aim for that top four spot, so there are good vibes and confidence going around the group."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
