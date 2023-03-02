Mitchell Pearce has traded the south of France for Lake Burley Griffin to join the Canberra Raiders as their new halfback.
Yeah okay, maybe artificial intelligence isn't quite there yet.
We asked AI how the Raiders would fare during the NRL season and it seems coach Ricky Stuart has been on a secret recruitment drive to spring a surprise on North Queensland in round one.
"Pearce brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will be a great asset to the young squad," the AI chatbot said, somehow linking the State of Origin-winning Catalans Dragons playmaker to the Raiders.
It has Sia Soliola and Jack Murchie pegged for big roles at the Raiders this year too - so anyone fearing AI is about to steal your job can probably rest easy.
But if you're looking for some hope from the bots, "the Canberra Raiders have been on a steady rise in the NRL since their last premiership victory in 1994, and with a solid core of young talent, the team appears set to reach new heights in the 2023 season".
Josh Papali'i and Elliott Whitehead will be crucial. Corey Harawira-Naera and Emre Guler have shown "tremendous potential".
In reality, anything less than a finals appearance will be deemed a failure for the Raiders, who Stuart believed could have been a top-four team last year if not for a heavy injury toll.
