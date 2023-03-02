The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Locker Room

We asked ChatGPT how the Canberra Raiders would go, and it spat out an interesting signing

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anyone fearing AI is taking their job can rest easy after this. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Mitchell Pearce has traded the south of France for Lake Burley Griffin to join the Canberra Raiders as their new halfback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.