How effective they are in doing so seems to vary depending on the dramatic needs of the plot and the desire to add some poignancy and an occasional touch of humour to what is a very solemn film. Not that the situation they're in is a lark but given how familiar most of this material is, a bit more levity might have helped. Driver is intense and convincing in his role and Greenblatt is appealing as the girl who shows ingenuity and grit when it's needed. But their characters aren't very developed and don't change much so their plight is not as involving as it should have been.