She has worked with food in one way or another all her life, from landing her first job as a live-in cook in Khartoum, being a housewife, becoming a street-food vendor to raise a child, working as a kitchen hand in restaurants below minimum wage in Australia and being a head chef at her daughter's restaurant on one of Melbourne's most competitive hospitality strips. My mother not only worked with food but loved her children through it too. As I went through her door she would hold a utility bill in one hand, yelling at me to ring them so they can explain why her bill was higher than it should be, which was followed immediately by 'What do you want to eat?'.