Recipes from Tekebash and Saba: Recipes from the Horn of Africa, by Saba Alemayoh

By Saba Alemayoh
March 14 2023 - 12:00am
The recipes are the legacy of an extraordinary woman - my mother, Tekebash Gebre. Picture supplied

Food seems to be the most tangible window into culture and the stories that make up a life. For us, it has always gone beyond simply sustenance. Food is revered in its own right, like music and dance. There are events around the preparation of food, not just the consumption. For large celebrations everyone comes together to peel tonnes of onions and make litres of honey wine. Women are firmly allocated to the coffee station, and some are simply invited to provide entertainment with sentences that always start with 'Remember...'.

