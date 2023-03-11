Among the glut of content that's pumped out of social media platform TikTok, it's the beauty trends that often generate the most buzz - or perhaps it's simply the loudest, thanks to colourful skincare descriptions such as glazed donut, slugging, skin cycling, and now skin flooding.
Used to treat dry dehydrated skin, the 'flood' refers to applying multiple lotions and potions to the skin while it is still damp, for better product absorption.
"Skin flooding involves cleansing the skin with a gentle cleanser, applying a hydrating mist, applying a hydrating serum and finishing with a moisturiser to seal in the hydration," says Samantha Harman, dermal therapist and education executive at Skinstitut.
According to Samantha, the products you choose for this layering process should be gentle. She also notes that those with oily or congested skin should be mindful of the moisturiser they apply (opt for an oil-free version).
That said, she adds that almost all skins will benefit from hydration, so skin flooding is worth considering especially if you have dry/dehydrated skin.
What about skin cycling, a skincare regimen that works on a four-night rotation alternating between active ingredients and letting your face have a break.
"Skin cycling is also a good option to introduce more active ingredients without pushing the skin too hard," says Samantha.
While other more extreme TikTok trends range from the bizarre to downright dangerous, these are two that you may find work for you.
"Both skin flooding and skin cycling are TikTok trends which can be beneficial to the skin and worth trying to see what works for you," says Samantha.
"I suggest being cautious about trying too many different trends on the skin especially if it involves using a lot of active ingredients. If you are unsure, it is always best to go to a professional skin clinic."
