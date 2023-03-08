The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Reserve Bank board has an open mind on interest rates in April, says Philip Lowe

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Reserve Bank is getting "closer" to pausing interest rates and decisions on changes to monetary policy have become a month-to-month proposition, according to central bank governor Philip Lowe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.