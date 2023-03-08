The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Setting interest rates has become a month-by-month proposition

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
March 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe at a parliamentary committee hearing last month. Picture by Keegan Carroll

On the economy dashboard, red and green lights are flashing all over the place as key measures hit levels not seen for decades, if ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.