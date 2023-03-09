The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dennis Fisher pleads guilty to aggravated burglary, used bicycle to smash living room window

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been jailed after breaking into his ex-partner's home by throwing a bicycle through her living room window in Canberra's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.