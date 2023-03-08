The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

ACT coroner finds 'lost opportunities' contributed to death of Bronte Haskins

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 8 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bronte Elouise Haskins, nicknamed "Poppy",who died in 2020. Picture supplied

The mother of a 23-year-old woman who died by suicide claims a "reprehensible" lack of action by ACT government services failed to keep her daughter safe from harm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.