Julianne Williams gives evidence in ACT Supreme Court after attempted forced strip search in Canberra jail

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Former Canberra jail inmate Julianne Williams, inset, has launched court action against the ACT government. Pictures file, Facebook

A former inmate claims she felt like she "was being pack-raped" when five correctional officers wearing riot-gear allegedly attempted to forcibly strip search her and cut off her clothes.

