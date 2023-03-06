The Canberra Times
Julianne Williams takes court action against ACT govt after forced strip search in Canberra jail

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:29am, first published 5:30am
Julianne Williams, who has launched court action against the ACT government. Picture Facebook

An Indigenous inmate "screeched for mercy" when correctional officers allegedly used a knife in an attempt to forcibly strip search her, a civil court has heard.

Local News

