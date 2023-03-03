The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court gives man good behaviour for destroying evidence linked to murder scene

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crime scene in Weston Creek after the fatal fight. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A "ginger ninja" is set to leave the "soul-sucking" city of Canberra after a court heard a trip to satisfy his "hungry belly" led him to burn a hat linked to a murder scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.