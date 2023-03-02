A man is behind bars after allegedly leaving a 3D-printed gun in his car when he dropped the BMW off for a service in Belconnen.
Jason Pakalani Tuiono, 33, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday after he was arrested the previous day.
The man, from Campsie, NSW, pleaded not guilty to unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm, possessing ammunition, and trafficking a controlled substance.
Defence lawyer Peter Woodhouse did not apply for bail, saying his client needed time to organise an ACT address.
Police said they were called to an auto shop in Belconnen on Thursday after a mechanic allegedly found a firearm hidden in a vehicle that was scheduled for a service.
"Officers attended the scene and observed a 3D-printed and modified firearm with a plastic grip and metal barrel," ACT Policing said in a statement.
"The vehicle and firearm were seized, and officers arrested the owner of the vehicle a short time later."
Police claim upon the man's arrest, they also found a .22 calibre hollow point round of ammunition, about $2500 cash, two mobile phones, and several clip-seal bags believed to contain methamphetamine.
Tuiono is scheduled to face court again on Wednesday next week, when he is expected to apply for bail.
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.