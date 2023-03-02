The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How our paramedics are pushing back on violence and aggression

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedic Nicola Smith has received the training package which helps ambulance officers deal with aggression and violence in the field. Picture by Karleen Minney

Ask Canberra's paramedics about the level of abuse they encounter when called to an emergency and their crestfallen, collective response is: "pretty regularly".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.