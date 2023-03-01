A man accused of amassing up to half a million child abuse files in recent years was once busted with what was, at the time, the ACT's largest-ever haul of the illegal material.
"He has 500,000 videos and images on his devices, and simply has an inability to stop doing it," magistrate Robert Cook said on Wednesday, during the case of Michael Stanley Cooper.
Cooper, 65, was refused bail in the ACT Magistrates Court after being arrested and charged the previous day with possessing child abuse material. He is yet to enter a plea.
Police began investigating the Amaroo man last October, when officers examined a series of internet protocol addresses associated with the downloading of child abuse material.
The lengthy probe led police to Cooper's home on Tuesday, when investigators claim to have found DVDs, USBs, computers and external hard drives that contained child abuse material.
"Some of these items were hidden throughout the residence," ACT Policing said in a statement.
Police indicated several seized items were yet to be fully examined.
When Cooper faced court on Wednesday, via audio-visual link from a remote room, he repeatedly scoffed as federal prosecutor Daniel Morrison successfully opposed bail.
Mr Morrison told the court Cooper had "made admissions to possessing 500,000 files" of child abuse material, which the Amaroo man was said to have spent the past seven years amassing.
The prosecutor described Cooper's alleged collecting of the material as the 65-year-old's "hobby", saying he would have needed to add an average of 200 files per day to hit 500,000.
"He does not accept, necessarily, that it causes harm to the victims," Mr Morrison said.
The prosecutor opposed bail on grounds that included what he argued were likelihoods of Cooper reoffending and failing to appear in court when required.
He noted Cooper would be considered a repeat offender if convicted, having previously been sentenced to periodic detention for similar crimes.
In the previous case, Cooper admitted possessing what was, at time of its discovery in January 2010, the largest collection of child abuse material ever amassed in the ACT.
He also pleaded guilty to transmitting child abuse material by publishing it on the internet.
This was relevant not only to Cooper's risk of reoffending, Mr Morrison said on Wednesday, but also pertinent to the question of whether the 65-year-old would abscond if granted bail.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Sam Brown sought Cooper's release, noting the man had made some admissions to police and suggesting his co-operation boded well for compliance with bail.
Mr Brown proposed a series of bail conditions, including a ban on possessing almost any electronic devices, which Mr Cook described as "onerous" and "significant".
However, the magistrate said he was concerned about the risk of Cooper reoffending on bail.
Mr Cook noted the proposed bail conditions would allow Cooper to have one mobile phone, which would presumably give him access to the internet.
He also took into account the volume of material Cooper was alleged to have had on his devices when raided on Tuesday, revealing the children depicted in it were as young as five.
The magistrate said Cooper had suggested the children made "informed choices" about appearing in the material, and had admitted watching abuse material as recently as Monday.
"He continues to view images of children, and he's desensitised to it," Mr Cook said.
Cooper was remanded in custody to enter a plea at his next appearance on March 29.
Mr Brown indicated police documents suggested more charges might be forthcoming.
Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child abuse material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
