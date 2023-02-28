The Canberra Times
ACT Supreme Court watches video of Thomas Matthews running over police officers

By Blake Foden
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:24pm, first published 6:30pm
Police officers have packed a Canberra courtroom to support three colleagues after the trio was mowed down by a mentally ill driver, who claims to be "deeply" remorseful.

