The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Abhishek Timalsina faces ACT court, denies raping woman in Westfield Belconnen shop

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated February 27 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A worker accused of luring a woman into the back room of an arts supplies shop, preventing her from leaving and raping her, has denied the allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.