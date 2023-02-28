A man who started accessing child abuse material because of "boredom and loneliness" shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after watching a particularly sickening video, a court has heard.
Christopher Alex Middleton, aged in his early 20s, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday.
He previously pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, and transmitting such material for further offending.
Middleton has also admitted failing to comply with a lawful order to give police a password for a digital account.
A statement of facts, provided to the media in a redacted form, says police searched a Harrison home in November 2021 and gained access to electronic devices containing videos of child abuse.
In a recorded conversation with officers, Middleton responded "it's bad, not good" when asked about his understanding of child abuse material.
The man lied to police about accessing and knowing the password for an account on Mega, an online service providing encrypted cloud storage and sharing of files.
Police found 220 child abuse video files in the account. Of these, 51 per cent showed prepubescent victims.
Officers also discovered a conversation on the Kik Messenger app between Middleton and another person.
The facts said it could be "can be best described as the forceful confinement, assault and rape of a 13-year-old female".
The court heard previously from clinical psychologist Tabitha Frew, who had diagnosed the offender with level two autism spectrum disorder.
Ms Frew said Middleton's disorder meant he had difficulties forming relationships and asking questions about sexual issues.
In court on Tuesday, defence barrister John Purnell SC called psychologist Graeme Randall to give evidence.
Mr Randall said a possible autism "diagnosis might help understand the context but not explain" the offending behaviour.
The expert witness acknowledged Middleton had experienced sexual gratification from viewing the material.
However, the court heard Middleton had told a psychologist he "still feels sick" when remembering a particular video and displayed symptoms of PTSD as a result.
Mr Randall claimed his client had made progress over the 19 sessions they'd had together.
The psychologist said Middleton did have some understanding of the suffering of children involved but it was "not a sufficient understanding to prevent from engaging in the material".
Mr Randall said a limited capacity for empathy was a "very common" issue among offenders who accessed child abuse material.
Prosecutor Libby Cragg argued an autism diagnosis did not constitute "exceptional circumstances", which, if found, could spare Middleton from serving time in jail.
She argued Middleton had not only accessed and possessed videos showing "acts of abuse and cruelty on very young children" but had also shared the content with others.
Ms Cragg said Middleton had started accessing child abuse material in mid-2021 due to "boredom and loneliness".
The offender was drawn to child abuse material and other extreme sexual content because its illicit nature had become thrilling, Ms Cragg said.
The court heard Middleton had become "desensitised" to adult pornography.
Middleton is expected to reappear in court for sentencing on March 17.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
