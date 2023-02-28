The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Christopher Middleton faces ACT Supreme Court for possession of child abuse material

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
March 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christopher Middleton enters the ACT court building on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A man who started accessing child abuse material because of "boredom and loneliness" shows symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after watching a particularly sickening video, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.