The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Coroner's Court sets dates for inquest into Rozalia Spadafora's death at Canberra Hospital

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rozalia Spadafora, who died at Canberra Hospital last year. Picture supplied

Three categories of medical experts are likely to be called upon by a coronial inquest examining the death of a five-year-old girl at Canberra Hospital, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.