The family of five-year-old Rozalia Spadafora say they are broken and have been left without answers following her death at Canberra Hospital earlier this month.
The ACT coroner will hold an inquest into the tragic death of the young girl.
Rozalia was taken to the hospital on the evening of July 4, but had to wait in the emergency department for hours before she was seen.
She underwent a number of tests after she was admitted and was shifted multiple times within the hospital.
A decision was made to transport the five-year-old to Sydney but she died from cardiac arrest before this could happen.
The family of Rozalia have issued a statement, saying they were not told what was happening until it was too late.
"We lost our daughter at Canberra Hospital. No one helped her until it was too late. No one told us what was happening before it was too late," the family said.
"No one explained to us how she died. My family has no answers and we are broken. This was an entirely avoidable incident with consequences that will now last a lifetime."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said she had received a briefing on the death, as had Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry, who was acting health minister at that point.
"The death of any child is a tragedy and our thoughts are with the family at this really, really difficult time," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"I also want to assure people that the staff who were involved in this are receiving support and the hospital is very conscious that those staff receive the debriefing and support that they require."
"I can't speak to any of the details of it because of the privacy considerations but also the investigations that are underway."
Opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley met the family and said it was horrific.
"We met with the family [on Tuesday] and spent a couple of hours hearing about this story," she said.
"This family is heartbroken. This is truly tragic.
"There is a family completely devastated and their little five-year-old girl is not at home."
A Canberra Health Services spokesman said its thoughts were with the family at this difficult time. He confirmed the death had been referred to the coroner and said the service could not comment further.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
