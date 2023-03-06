An "incredibly volatile" offender cut a police officer's neck with a javelin during an hours-long siege that also involved him wielding a chainsaw and throwing a series of improvised weapons out his window.
Details of the April 2022 incident, which occurred at Ashley Horbanowicz's home in Oaks Estate, were revealed in the ACT Magistrates Court when he was refused bail on Monday.
Horbanowicz, 32, has pleaded guilty to intentional wounding and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a javelin and a chainsaw, with intent. However, he now wants to withdraw those pleas.
He also faces charges alleging threats to kill and inflict grievous bodily harm, which he has not admitted.
All charges stem from the same incident, which magistrate Louise Taylor described as "very serious indeed".
Documents tendered to the court show police were called to Horbanowicz's home just before 1pm on April 20, 2022, when a doctor told officers the man was threatening to kill his neighbour with a chainsaw.
When officers arrived, Horbanowicz retreated into his unit, slammed the front door and barricaded himself inside.
"The only way I am coming out is in a body bag," he warned from within.
Police subsequently tried to negotiate with him but he would not engage, so an acting sergeant climbed a small ladder and smashed a window in an attempt to enter the home.
From behind the closed curtains, Horbanowicz lunged at the officer with a javelin.
"The defendant thrust the javelin towards [the officer], causing a large laceration to the left of [the acting sergeant's] neck," court documents state.
The officer, who subsequently got off the ladder, had to be taken to Canberra Hospital for treatment.
Horbanowicz, meanwhile, picked up his chainsaw and began revving it at other police officers.
"Throughout this altercation, police negotiators continued to attempt negotiation with the defendant, however he was now incredibly volatile, pacing back and forth and holding edged weapons," court documents state.
"The defendant picked up improvised weapons and threw them out the window towards police.
"These items included a circular saw blade on a pole, a pole on a chain, motorcycle battery and smoke alarm."
He also pointed at police officers and said: "Sue me, c---. I am coming for you."
Police allege he also stated his willingness to "kill anyone who enters my apartment".
Officers forced entry to Horbanowicz's home about 7.47pm, and arrested him roughly 20 minutes later.
Horbanowicz, who has been behind bars on remand ever since, sought bail for the first time on Monday.
Legal Aid duty lawyer Ewan Small told the court the offender, who was "most eager to progress" his case, hoped to be granted permission to withdraw his guilty pleas.
Mr Small proposed bail conditions that included a ban on Horbanowicz going to Oaks Estate, but he admitted there was "more work to be done" on securing the offender an alternative residence.
Prosecutor Colin Balog said Horbanowicz seemed to have been mentally unwell last April, adding that the man had previously attended police stations with large knives and asked officers to shoot him.
Mr Balog opposed bail, urging Ms Taylor not to release Horbanowicz without detailed mental health and housing plans.
Ms Taylor agreed she would need those things before granting bail, saying there was no evidence before the court about Horbanowicz's current mental state.
The magistrate also said Horbanowicz faced a "difficult" task in proving he should be allowed to withdraw his guilty pleas, noting there was currently "an acceptance of responsibility" on his part.
Given the seriousness of the offences the man had admitted, Ms Taylor said she could not rule out the possibility he would be sentenced to a jail term that exceeded the time already served on remand.
Horbanowicz was accordingly remanded in custody until Wednesday, when he is due to face court again for an update on whether he will be legally represented when he applies to withdraw his guilty pleas.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
