Ashley Horbanowicz refused bail after wounding police officer with javelin in Oaks Estate

BF
By Blake Foden
March 7 2023 - 5:30am
The scene in Oaks Estate, where Ashley Horbanowicz, inset, lived. Pictures by Keegan Carroll, Facebook

An "incredibly volatile" offender cut a police officer's neck with a javelin during an hours-long siege that also involved him wielding a chainsaw and throwing a series of improvised weapons out his window.

