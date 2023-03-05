A man who flipped the bird at police and accelerated away, then broke an officer's leg, believes his actions have been "blown out of proportion".
The high-speed driver also went through three sets of tyre deflation devices and continued along one of Canberra's busiest roads with sparks coming out the back of his vehicle.
Dale Alfred Savage, 41, of Fisher, faced the ACT Supreme Court drug and alcohol sentencing list on Thursday.
He had previously pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle at police and causing grievous bodily harm.
Savage had also pleaded guilty to aggravated reckless driving, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, failing to stop a motor vehicle and drug-driving.
In July last year, police saw a black Honda travelling along Northbourne Avenue, in Turner, at about 90km/h in a 60km/h zone.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle Savage extended his arm out the window, stuck his middle finger up at police, and accelerated onto the Federal Highway.
The offender then took an overpass near the Eagle Hawk Hotel and headed back towards the ACT.
Police officers laid out tyre deflation devices but Savage mounted the kerb to avoid them, causing two police officers to jump out of the way.
Officers successfully used three sets of tyre deflation devices on the vehicle, causing both driver's side tyres to deflate.
However, Savage continued driving with sparks coming from the rear of the Honda as it continued south.
Savage then stopped the vehicle suddenly at the intersection of Northbourne Avenue and Antill Street in Dickson.
He exited the vehicle with his hands held out.
When a police officer attempted to arrest Savage, the offender pushed back and the officer slipped on the wet surface of the road and fell.
The police officer suffered a spiral fracture to his lower leg and a broken ankle.
Savage then ran a short distance away before turning back to look at police.
READ MORE COURT NEWS:
Officers took this opportunity to fire three Tasers at Savage.
When the offender fell to the ground, police handcuffed him.
Police searched Savage and found a 25-centimetre-long serrated kitchen knife in his jumper pocket, scissors in his trouser pocket and a 35cm-long kitchen knife on the passenger seat of the car.
In court, prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne said a victim impact statement from the injured police officer was "harrowing" to read.
Mr Wanigaratne said the broken leg "seems to have basically turned his life upside down".
He told the court the officer's wife was about to give birth at the time of the incident, and the injury "had a major detrimental impact on his life, his job and his general activities".
Mr Wanigaratne argued Savage had refused to accept responsibility for his actions and believed the offences "were blown out of proportion".
Savage had "demonstrated complete lack of victim empathy," the prosecutor said.
Defence barrister John Purnell SC argued acting Justice Richard Refshauge should not consider a jail sentence of more than four years, which would make Savage ineligible for a drug and alcohol treatment order.
"There was [Savage's] view of what happened but then there is an objective view of what happened," Mr Purnell said.
Savage is set to reappear in court next Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.