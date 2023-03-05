The Canberra Times
Dale Savage faces ACT Supreme Court after breaking cop's leg on Northbourne Avenue

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
March 6 2023 - 5:30am
The black Honda Civic sedan driven by Dale Savage. Picture supplied

A man who flipped the bird at police and accelerated away, then broke an officer's leg, believes his actions have been "blown out of proportion".

