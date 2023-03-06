A teenager wreaked havoc across Canberra's south in a bid to fund his $1000-a-day drug habit, using an axe to carjack a taxi driver during a crime spree that "terrified" several victims, a court has heard.
Video of the cab robbery was played in the ACT Supreme Court on Monday, when Banks man Corey Girvan, now 20, faced sentencing.
He had previously pleaded guilty to eight charges, including two counts of aggravated robbery and two further attempts to commit the same offence.
Each of the charges stemmed from crimes Girvan committed in the early hours of May 21 last year.
Aged 19 at the time, he and two unidentified co-offenders began their offending by stealing a Ford Ranger from a Banks home and using its owner's Mastercard to buy cigarettes.
Later, in a Phillip car park, he used a knife to smash the window of a Toyota RAV4 while trying to take the vehicle from its owner, who had been sleeping in it.
The awoken owner managed to flee, pursued for a short time by the stolen Ranger before getting away.
Girvan and his fellows went next to Weston Creek, where he wielded a machete in an attempt to steal a second Ford Ranger.
That vehicle's owner, who had been listening to music while smoking a joint inside, drove onto a footpath in order to escape.
The offenders pursued him at excessive speeds for about 20 minutes before he shook them off by driving to Woden Police Station.
Girvan's crime spree, still far from over, subsequently moved to Duffy.
There, he smashed a taxi driver's window with an axe while demanding money from the man.
Girvan eventually yelled at this victim to "get out of the car, c---" and warned "I'll f--- you with an axe".
After reaching through the smashed window and taking the driver's keys, Girvan taunted him.
"Get out, dickhead," the offender said. "You got no keys. Get out. It's my car."
When the taxi driver ultimately complied, Girvan got into the taxi and drove it away.
Girvan was subsequently part of an another aggravated robbery, which also occurred in Duffy.
This offence involved the group of offenders, armed with guns and a knife, assaulting a man in order to steal his phone.
Police arrested Girvan the following month, having identified him through CCTV footage and a description given by one of his victims.
He was refused bail and had spent nearly nine months behind bars before Monday's sentence hearing.
Girvan's barrister, James Sabharwal, told the court the taxi carjacking video demonstrated, "in graphic terms", some of what had occurred on the morning in question.
Mr Sabharwal indicated his client had been offending to support a drug habit, which the court heard had cost Girvan $1000 per day at the time of his crimes.
He ultimately asked Justice David Mossop to refer the case to the court's drug and alcohol sentencing list, where treatment orders can be made, noting Girvan's youth and guilty pleas.
Prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne labelled Girvan's offences "reprehensible", telling the court the footage of the taxi carjacking showed how "terrifying" the crime spree would have been for the victims.
Mr Wanigaratne noted Girvan had described experiencing a drug-induced psychosis, which had left him with little memory of the crime spree.
"But that's cold comfort for the victims," the prosecutor told the court.
"They will remember this for the rest of their lives."
Justice Mossop indicated he would sentence Girvan later on Monday.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
