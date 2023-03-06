Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a stolen car into the front yard of a Nicholls home on Sunday morning.
Police said two Toyota sedans were spotted speeding on the Tuggeranong Parkway about 9.10am on March 5.
Officers found one of the vehicles, which had two teenagers in it, travelling on Gungahlin Drive and followed it to Nicholls with lights and sirens activated.
The car allegedly did not stop for police and accelerated away.
Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into the front garden of a home on Anne Clarke Avenue, Nicholls.
Two boys aged 17 and 16 were arrested nearby.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle without consent, damaging property and possessing cannabis.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with riding in a motor vehicle without consent, trespassing and possessing a weapon.
Both are scheduled to appear in the ACT Children's Court later this month.
Police are seeking any dash-cam footage of a dark-coloured Toyota sedan driving at speed before 9.30am, Sunday, March 5.
Anyone who can help police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7369013.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages.
