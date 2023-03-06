The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Teenagers charged after stolen car crashed in front yard of Nicholls home

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two teenage boys will face court after a stolen vehicle crashed into the front yard of a Nicholls home on Sunday morning. Picture supplied.

Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a stolen car into the front yard of a Nicholls home on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.