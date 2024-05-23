Victims of former Nazi bikie 'will live with memory of violence'

A former Neo-Nazi bikie has avoided further time behind bars for "terrifying, degrading" texts and domestic violence offences against two women.
Aaron Raymond Hudson, 30, was formerly a member of the Nomads outlaw motorcycle club and president of the ACT branch of the Patriots Defence League, a far-right white nationalist gang.
On Thursday, Acting Justice Anthony Hopkins said Hudson, a serial family violence offender, was no longer a member of an outlaw motorcycle club.
Hudson faced the ACT Supreme Court's drug and alcohol sentencing list, where he was sentenced to more than 17 months' imprisonment backdated to take about three months already served into account.
For the remaining 14 months, Hudson was sentenced to a drug and alcohol treatment order. He was also fined $400.
Hudson previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges including common assault, theft, possessing a knife without reasonable excuse, possessing ammunition, and using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
On Thursday, Acting Justice Hopkins said Hudson's threatening texts were "terrifying" and "the language was degrading".
The judge read out some of the texts Hudson sent one of the victims after a break-up.
These included: "I'll be in jail or dead by the morning", as well as "unpredictable bikie me who has nothing to live for", and "jail or death who gives a f---".
Acting Justice Hopkins said the victim's "fear and distress is apparent" and Hudson had "caused very significant fear to both victims at the time".
"[The victims] will live with the memory of your violence and the fear they experience as a result of your actions."
The court took Hudson's abuse of prescription medication, namely opioids and benzodiazepines, into account but stated it "doesn't excuse" domestic violence.
Hudson had missed a previous court date after being hospitalised with a gunshot injury.
On Thursday, Acting Justice Hopkins stated this injury required 15 surgeries and four skin grafts with ongoing complications.
Agreed facts state in October 2022 Hudson ended a relationship with a woman after she told him she was pregnant and did not intend to terminate the pregnancy.
Hudson sent the woman threatening text messages after she collected her belongings from his home.
These included telling the woman to "go f--- yourself" because she took an air fryer, electric pan and a slow cooker.
"Is this really what you wanna see?" he said.
"Coz by all means you can see unpredictable angry pissed off me if you want, but I really don't f---ing recommend it.
"Even I don't want to see unpredictable me but guess what.
"Use are all about to."
Four months earlier, Hudson had assaulted another ex-partner and stole her phone. Neighbours had intervened and called police.
During the crimes, Hudson was on parole and on bail for previous offences.
In 2021, a tribunal threw out a human rights claim from Hudson, who alleged Canberra's jail discriminated against him by failing to serve him vegetarian meals.
He was serving time for threatening to put a bullet in an ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend's head and shoot their dog.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.