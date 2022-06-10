A teenager is accused of having a machete and axe when he threatened others during a crime spree across the ACT and Murrumbateman that included stealing a Ford Ranger later intercepted about 260km from its original location.
Corey Girvan, 19, appeared via audio-visual link in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary with intent to commit theft, stealing a car, and obtaining property by deception.
Girvan, of Banks, did not enter pleas and did not apply for bail.
In an earlier statement, ACT Policing alleged three people entered a Banks residence in the early hours of May 21 and stole keys and a wallet before also stealing a white Ford Ranger from the driveway. Girvan is accused of being one of those people.
Cards from the stolen wallet were then allegedly used to make purchases in Phillip, Nicholls and Murrumbateman.
Police also allege the white Ford Ranger was used in other aggravated robberies and attempted aggravated robberies in Isaacs, Phillip and Weston.
During these incidents, the alleged offenders produced weapons and the driver of the Ranger pursued and threatened the drivers of two other vehicles. These pursued vehicles went to the Woden Police Station seeking safety.
It is further alleged that the vehicle and a weapon were used about 4.30am that day in a robbery where a taxi was stolen in Duffy after the driver was threatened.
The Ford Ranger was intercepted in Wagga Wagga later that morning and a man was arrested.
On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at a Banks house and later arrested the 19-year-old, who was taken to the ACT Watch House.
In court, Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker read out the fresh charges. Two involved the defendant having a machete and a small axe when he threatened other people.
The court heard some of the purchases included two packets of cigarettes from a service station.
A court document shows Girvan is also before the court in relation to seven other charges.
The defendant was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 15 for a bail application.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
