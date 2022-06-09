A man who allegedly indecently assaulted his wife, repeatedly telling her "I will force you" to touch him, will remain behind bars after being refused bail.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning after a night in police custody.
The 34-year-old was charged with two counts of committing an act of indecency without consent and a single charge of common assault, to which he did not enter pleas.
Each of the charges allege he committed offences against his wife at their home in the Woden district on Wednesday, when two of their children were inside their house.
The 34-year-old allegedly forced his wife to touch him and, when she repeatedly refused, said: "Are you going to do it or not? If not, I will force you".
The couple was then interrupted by one of their children, whom the man escorted out of their bedroom.
According to police documents tendered to the court, he had an "angry expression" on his face upon returning, causing his wife to become fearful.
He then allegedly shouldered her in the forehead, causing her to jolt backwards, and pushed her back onto the bed and sat on her chest.
The woman pleaded with him, saying: "Please don't do this. It is not you. Please don't do this".
The man then allegedly replied: "This is me [name]. I am going to do this".
"I don't care if you call the police. What is the worst that can happen to me? Things are already not good for me. I don't care if I go to prison," he allegedly said.
The defendant's Legal Aid lawyer argued the man, who works as a concreter, should be granted bail as he was the sole provider of income for his family and "strict bail conditions are sufficient".
A prosecutor opposed bail, calling the allegations a "serious charge of serious offending" and saying the alleged victim was "shocked by the escalation of violence".
Magistrate James Stewart denied the man bail, meaning the 34-year-old will remain in custody until he is next scheduled to appear in court on July 5.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
