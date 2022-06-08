The Canberra Times
Better Building Holdings faces ACT Industrial Court for sentencing hearing after Thomas Magi's death at Denman Prospect site

By Toby Vue
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
Yidi Zhou has spoken of the emotional toll after her husband, Thomas Magi, died at a Denman Prospect construction site (inset) when he fell about six metres in February 2020. Pictures: Toby Vue, Supplied

The wife of a carpenter who died after falling six metres from an unsafe construction site has told a court about the emotional toll wrought by the death as the company responsible faces sentencing.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

